TENT Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, TENT has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $209,727.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00320943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00175215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002331 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003017 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,957,780 coins and its circulating supply is 36,880,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

