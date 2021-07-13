Teresa M. Deitering Sells 1,347 Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UBOH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. 2,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

