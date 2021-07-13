Terracoin Price Up 3.1% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $419,874.89 and approximately $72.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,501.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.20 or 0.01412867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00418620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00089554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

