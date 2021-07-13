Terrence Filbert Sells 150,000 Shares of Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Stock

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,972,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$317,781.36.

EAS stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 136,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,802. The company has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. Baru Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Company Profile

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

