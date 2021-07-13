Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Up 7.9%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 950% from the average daily volume of 2,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGSGY shares. Danske lowered Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

