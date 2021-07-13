The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.32. 6,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 380,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

