The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.37 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.