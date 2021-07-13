The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $962,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.28. 1,125,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,342. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

