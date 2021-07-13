The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas Sells 1,223 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28.

AZEK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 1,085,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

