The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in June

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BKEAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

