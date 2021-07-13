The Blackstone Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE:BX opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.79. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

