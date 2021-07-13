The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.00.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

