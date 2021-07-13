The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.00.
BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.
The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
