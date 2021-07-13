The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $48.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.