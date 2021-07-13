The Carlyle Group Inc. (NYSE:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,000,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NYSE:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 2,911,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,993. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

