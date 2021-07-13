The Carlyle Group Inc. (NYSE:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,000,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NYSE:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:CG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 2,911,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,993. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $48.44.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.