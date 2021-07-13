The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 178,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,253. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

