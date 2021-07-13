The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 346,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $237.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

