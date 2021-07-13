The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $48,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. 294,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

