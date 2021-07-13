The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $1,523,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $410.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.83 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $3,889,755. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

