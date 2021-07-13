The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) Major Shareholder William H. Scripps Sells 75,000 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

