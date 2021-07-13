The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) Major Shareholder William H. Scripps Sells 75,000 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $24.78.
The E.W. Scripps Company Profile
