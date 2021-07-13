The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $322.69

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.69 and last traded at $322.07, with a volume of 4535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,599 shares of company stock worth $128,866,937. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

