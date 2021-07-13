The Graph Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $69.47 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005471 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

