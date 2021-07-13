The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,005,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

