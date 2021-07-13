The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $84,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.