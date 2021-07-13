The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 87,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

