The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Boosted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 313.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,225 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 126.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 272,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,303. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

