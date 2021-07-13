The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NAIT stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 275.40 ($3.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £390.54 million and a PE ratio of -16.39.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.