The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NAIT stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 275.40 ($3.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £390.54 million and a PE ratio of -16.39.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
