The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.16

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.16 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 49,702 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.16.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

