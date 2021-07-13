The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Progressive by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Progressive by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

