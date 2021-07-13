The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP increased its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of The RealReal worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 77,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

