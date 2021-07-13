The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 2,349,519 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £908.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.