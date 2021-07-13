The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMG. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $182.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $138.31 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

