The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.74

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.74 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

