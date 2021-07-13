The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 338,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,024. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

