The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda Sells 1,234 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,467. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

