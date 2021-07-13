The Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

