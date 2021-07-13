The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WEGRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.