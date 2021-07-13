The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Also, insider Matthew Coley O’brien sold 50,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,475,926.00. Insiders sold 858,559 shares of company stock worth $23,176,257 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE WEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 57,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,115. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.