Thomson Reuters Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.67.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$126.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$91.03 and a 52-week high of C$127.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

