Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

THO opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

