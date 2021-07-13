THORChain Hits One Day Volume of $42.12 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00017451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $42.12 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00158165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.53 or 0.99923824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00951574 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

