Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $43,492.35 and approximately $76,564.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00402383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

