Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,070 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of EastGroup Properties worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGP opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $173.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

