Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 87,991 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 569.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87,991 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

