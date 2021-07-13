Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 188,016 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,016 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.43% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 206,644 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 69.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 340,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.