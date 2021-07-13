Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

