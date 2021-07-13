Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

