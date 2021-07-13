Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of Nordstrom worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $37,011,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

