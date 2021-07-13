Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Okta worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.81.

OKTA stock opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.76. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

