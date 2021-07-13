Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $67,008,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

