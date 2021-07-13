Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $78.41.

